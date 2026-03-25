Ipswich Town Football Club faces backlash over ‘shameful and embarrassing’ Nigel Farage visit

The Reform leader’s visit was described as 'PR suicide for a family club'

Nigel Farage’s visit to Ipswich Town Football Club this week has sparked a backlash among the club’s fans.

In a video filmed at the ground at Portman Road on Monday, Farage claimed he was “on the shortlist” for the job of manager at Ipswich Town.

The Reform leader said that Ipswich, who are third in the Championship table, “are really in contention” to go back into the Premier League.

“Let’s hope they do it,” he said, “but if they don’t, I think there’s the chance here of the ­manager’s job coming up next season and I’m definitely on the shortlist.”

Farage then added: “Trouble is, there’s only one job I’m really after,” before the video cut to an image of 10 Downing Street.

He also posted photos on X of himself holding the No 10 shirt with his name on it, with the caption “I’ve never been too bad on the right wing.”

Ipswich Town fans immediately criticised Farage’s visit, describing it as “shameful”, “embarrassing” and “PR suicide for a family club”.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich sources initially claimed they did not invite Farage to the ground. However, Reform contradicted this statement, and said it had been invited by the club.

The club later backtracked, saying it was involved in the visit but that Reform paid for both the tour and the football shirt.

In a statement addressing the backlash on yesterday afternoon, the football club said that it has “over several years, hosted representatives from a range of political parties”.

The club also said it “remains apolitical and does not support or endorse any individual or party”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward