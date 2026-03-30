Green Party sets sights on targeting trade union members disillusioned with Labour

Zack Polanski is set to make keynote speeches at several trade union conferences

Green Party leader Zack Polanski is set to make multiple keynote speeches at upcoming trade union conferences.

The move is part of the Greens’ strategy to win over trade union members who are disillusioned with Labour under Keir Starmer’s leadership.

The Times has reported that Polanski has spoken with 10 unions, including some that are affiliated to Labour.

The Green Party leader will make keynote speeches at five upcoming trade union conferences.

Sources told Left Foot Forward that Polanski would need to be formally invited to speak at union conferences, including the annual Trades Union Congress conference.

Polanski told The Times that a “crucial part” of replacing Labour as the main left-wing choice for voters was to “connect with the organised labour movement”.

When he was elected the new leader of the Green Party last September, Polanski said: “My message to Labour is very clear. We’re not here to be disappointed by you […] [or concerned by you. We’re here to replace you.”

He said his conversations so far with unions had been “really fruitful”.

Polanski told The Times: “Historically, most trade unions have been very strongly linked to the Labour Party but that link is starting to break as it becomes clear the Labour Party is no longer the party of working people.

“Since becoming leader I’ve had lots of really fruitful conversations with key union figures, and it’s clear that many people in trade unions are feeling really let down by this Labour government and are ready to work more closely with the Green Party.”

A Green source told the newspaper that Polanski’s goal is to stop the unions funding Labour, rather than getting them to directly support the Green Party.

The Green Party has been contacted for comment.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward