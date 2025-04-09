Green Party takes aim at Reform UK and appeals to disillusioned voters in local election campaign launch

'Reform is trying to make gains on the back of a weak and lacklustre political old guard. It’s a party that uses the politics of fear to divide our communities.'

The Green Party kicked off their local election campaign yesterday with an attack on Reform UK’s “politics of fear” and appealing to voters who are fed up with politics.

Speaking in Warwickshire — where the Greens are the largest party on the council — the party’s co-leaders pitched the Greens as an alternative to the “old tired parties”.

Adrian Ramsay, Green Party co-leader, criticised Reform for “trying to make gains on the back of a weak and lacklustre political old guard,” by using “politics of fear to divide our communities”.

Furthermore, he highlighted that Reform’s policies “are explicitly designed to only benefit a small number of the very richest people”.

“Importantly for these local elections, Reform has no track record of delivering at any level of government,” he added.

Appealing to disillusioned voters, Ramsay said: “We know that politics in this country isn’t providing people with what they need – that disillusionment is high and morale is low.

“But up and down the country Greens are making a difference. We are smashing through records getting more and more hard-working councillors elected.”

The Greens are aiming for “record-breaking” local election results. Last year, they increased the number of Green councillors to over 800 in 170 councils.

They lead 14 councils, including Bristol, Warwick and Mid Suffolk and, in total, are part of running over 40.

Carla Denyer, fellow Green Party co-leader, said the party’s over 800 councillors “are working hard every day to make a difference for their communities, […] not just turning up on the doorstep when it’s election time.”

On Warwick Council, Denyer said the Greens spent millions making council housing more energy-efficient and affordable, while in Mid Suffolk, they have prevented hundreds from becoming homeless.

She added: “Green councillors are embedded in their communities, listen to the needs and concerns of their residents – their neighbours! – and take action to improve their quality of life every day. Offering hope, not division; community not chaos.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward