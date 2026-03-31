Anti-establishment? Reform looking at packing House of Lords with hundreds of peers 

Reform says it is “working on recruiting those people as we speak” out of a fear “every unelected body in the country will be hostile to us.”

So much for being anti-establishment! Reform is looking at packing the House of Lords with hundreds of peers if it wins the next general election.

For a party that likes to portray itself as the insurgents fighting the establishment and the voice of ordinary folk, seeking to pack the un-elected chamber smacks of hypocrisy.

Politico cites Reform’s Home Affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf, who says that the party are looking at packing the House of Lords to prevent the upper chamber blocking Nigel Farage’s legislative agenda should he win the next general election.

Reform says it is “working on recruiting those people as we speak” out of a fear “every unelected body in the country will be hostile to us.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward