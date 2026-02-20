Robert Jenrick left speechless after Jon Sopel takes him apart for his political hypocrisy

His constant flip-flopping hasn’t gone unnoticed...

Reform’s Robert Jenrick was left speechless on BBC Question Time, after journalist and fellow panellist Jon Sopel took him apart for his political hypocrisy and opportunism.

Jenrick recently defected from the Tories to Reform, with Kemi Badenoch’s party continuing to trail Reform in the polls. The former Tory leadership hopeful has repeatedly shifted his political positions to suit the needs of the time.

His constant flip-flopping hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Sopel reading off a list of Jenrick’s past positions that subsequently changed, leaving Jenrick looking stunned.

Sopel told Jenrick: “You were a remainer when Cameron was the Prime Minister, you were a Brexiteer under Boris, you said it was shameful that Liz Truss is still in the Conservative Party but voted for her budget and now when the Tories are languishing in the polls you go to the party that is leading in the polls.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward