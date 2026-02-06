Reform slammed after appointing former Tory who was head of London council as party leader in Wales

Dan Thomas led Barnet council between 2019 and 2022, when the north London council was seized by Labour, and defected to Farage’s Reform party last summer.

Yet another Tory defector has been rewarded by Nigel Farage. This time Dan Thomas, a former Tory leader of Barnet council, has been announced by Farage as Reform UK’s leader in Wales, leading to much criticism.

Thomas led Barnet council between 2019 and 2022, when the north London council was seized by Labour, and defected to Farage’s Reform party last summer.

Farage told a press conference that he had chosen Thomas because: “He tells a story of someone who had to go away but loves Wales so much he wants his own children to grow up in a similar environment.”

However, Reform were criticised for being out of touch, with Welsh Labour MP Jo Stevens posting on X: “Farage isn’t offering anything new for Wales.

“He’s just parachuted in a former Tory Council Leader from the London Borough of Barnet to lead his party in Wales.

“Reform Wales: Led by Tories.”

Labour MP Chris Bryant posted: “So the new Reform leader in Wales is, wait for it, a Tory. And former leader of a London council. They’re just laughing at Wales. Time we all woke up.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward