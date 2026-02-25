Reform MP Danny Kruger claims general election defeat could spark British civil war

A worrying claim that shows how extreme Reform UK are.

In a sign of just how extreme Reform UK are, one of its MPs has warned that a Reform defeat at the next general election could spark a British civil war.

In alarming comments made to PoliticsHome, Danny Kruger, who defected from the Tories to Nigel Farage’s party, is now facing a backlash for his remarks.

Reform have been leading in the polls, and peaked at around 31% last year, however, their support has dropped somewhat, and they are now averaging around 28%.

After constantly being caught up in scandals and making the headlines for all the wrong reasons, it seems as though the British public are taking a second look at Farage’s party.

But rather than engage in a period of self-reflection, Kruger has instead already warned of civil war should his party lose the next general election.

Asked by PoliticsHome if he agreed with previous comments from Dominic Cummings that Britain is heading towards civil war, Kruger said that he did agree with Cummings’ remarks that the UK is “only random viral posts away from riots and prairie fires getting out of control.”

He claimed that it was the left that incite division and whip up hatred, claiming that the “only chance of unity for our country is Reform.”

“If we don’t win, or if we win and then make a mess of it, I do fear for our country,” he added.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward