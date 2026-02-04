Nigel Farage will push hundreds of thousands of children into poverty to fund cheaper pints

According to the Child Poverty Action Group, every day the two child cap remains in place, 109 more children are pulled into poverty by the policy.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage says his party will reintroduce the two-child cap, pushing hundreds of thousands of children into poverty, in order to fund cheaper pints.

Farage and his party had originally planned to abolish the two-child cap, only to U-turn and now say they would cut pint prices by 5p through slashing beer duty by 10% and funding the move through reintroducing the two-child cap.

Yesterday, Labour MPs voted to scrap two-child benefit cap after the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, announced in her budget that the government would be abolishing the cruel Tory policy which pushed hundreds of thousands of children into poverty.

The removal of the cap will benefit 560,000 families by an average of £5,310 per year and reduce child poverty by 450,000, according to the OBR.

The two-child benefit cap was introduced by George Osborne as Conservative chancellor. It bars families from claiming the £292.81-a-month child element of universal credit for third and subsequent children born after April 6, 2017.

According to the Child Poverty Action Group, every day it remains in place, 109 more children are pulled into poverty by the policy.

However, Farage wants to fund his cheaper pints by reversing the abolition of the two-child cap.

So much for Reform caring about working people.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forwad