How do we defeat Reform and the far right?

Hear from Hope Not Hate's Nick Lowles at the first edition of LFF Live

At the first edition of LFF Live, we’ll be interviewing Hope Not Hate CEO Nick Lowles about how to defeat Reform and the far right.

LFF Live is a new interview series hosted by Left Foot Forward. We’ll be speaking to some of the most significant figures across progressive politics in the UK to understand how to address the biggest threats facing the world and drive progressive change.

On the first edition, we’ll be speaking to anti-fascist campaigner Nick Lowles, the founder and CEO of Hope Not Hate.

Our editor Basit Mahmood will be interviewing Nick, with you having the opportunity to put your questions to him too. Please submit any questions you’d like asked in the registration form.

This event will be taking place at 6pm on February 10.