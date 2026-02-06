GB News presenters left embarrassed as poll on Starmer doesn’t go as planned

GB News got the opposite of the result they were hoping for.

GB News presenters were left embarrassed after a poll they ran on whether the Prime Minister could survive the Peter Mandelson scandal didn’t go as they had planned.

Yesterday, GB News, a right-wing channel which is no supporter of the Labour government, was discussing the Mandelson scandal that has rocked Westminster, and decided to run a poll to ask viewers if they thought the prime minister “can survive the Mandelson scandal.”

Yet GB News got the opposite of the result they were hoping for.

The poll found that 92% of respondents believed Starmer could indeed survive the scandal, leaving presenters Stephen Dixon and Anne Diamond stunned.

The results were so shocking that Dixon said it was ‘surprising” and that they “need to check we’ve got that the right way round.”

Their reaction was mocked on social media, with one user writing: “The desperation of GB News when the poll does not go the way that they planned.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward