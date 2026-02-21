Charities pull together to highlight the link between climate issues and poverty and hunger

“Environmental change doesn’t put us all in the same boat. It just worsens the storm you’re in.”

Charities have joined forces to spotlight the deepening connection between climate change, poverty and hunger, warning that environmental action must go hand in hand with social justice.

Food bank charity Trussell has partnered with Friends of the Earth to highlight that a greener future is not only vital for the planet but can also play a decisive role in reducing poverty and the need for food banks. Far from being separate crises, climate breakdown and economic hardship are increasingly intertwined, and require shared solutions.

To better understand this link, Trussell commissioned a report drawing on its own research, national data and the testimonies of people with lived experience of poverty who rely on food banks. The ‘Environmental change, hunger and hardship in the UK’ report examines how environmental challenges are affecting people facing hunger and financial insecurity, and argues that green policies must prioritise those most at risk.

One key finding is that climate change is already driving up the cost of essentials. Rising food prices and soaring energy bills are placing additional strain on households that were already struggling. Environmental shocks, from extreme heat to severe storms and flooding, bring sudden, unexpected costs that low-income families are least able to recover from.

The review concludes that insecure work, substandard housing and gaps in the social security system leave people especially vulnerable to climate-related impacts. For instance, flooding can cause damage to homes, yet those on the lowest incomes are less likely to be able to afford adequate insurance. As climate change increases the frequency and severity of such events, the financial risks multiply, particularly for those already relying on food banks.

The report also finds that the most vulnerable groups, including disabled people, carers and those experiencing mental health challenges, face compounded difficulties as environmental pressures intensify.

People living in poverty who contributed to the study want action that protects the environment and reduces poverty. They call for their voices to be heard in decision-making, for the fair distribution of costs and benefits, and for energy cost support.

In the report’s conclusion, Trussell states: “The move to a greener economy can help end the need for food banks but only if it’s fair. Policymakers must ensure that environmental action tackles poverty, not deepens it.”

Writing about the report in the Big Issue, Helen Barnard of Trussell and Mike Childs of Friends of the Earth note how climate impacts are already being felt. One interviewee described how flooding ruined a child’s bed. Unable to afford a replacement, the family resorted to piling up soft clothes to create somewhere to sleep.

As they write: “Environmental change doesn’t put us all in the same boat. It just worsens the storm you’re in.”

The charities are urging policymakers to make homes more resilient to extreme weather, reducing the damage caused by flooding, damp and heatwaves. They argue that investment in renewable energy, such as solar panels, can cut energy bills, while improving access to green spaces can cool urban areas, boost mental health and strengthen communities.

They call on decision-makers to connect the dots between climate change and poverty, and to commit to a fair transition to a greener economy. That means creating secure green jobs, improving public transport, expanding affordable renewable energy, upgrading housing to be energy efficient, and protecting and enhancing green spaces.

Ending the need for food banks and tackling the climate crisis are often framed as separate challenges. But as these charities argue:

“Ending the need for food banks and tackling the climate crisis are challenges that can have shared solutions. It can be a win-win.”