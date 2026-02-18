BBC Question Time under fire again over putting another Reform politician on the panel

A Reform representative appears on the show most weeks

The BBC is facing fresh criticism over putting Reform politicians on the Question Time panel most weeks.

Reform’s Robert Jenrick will appear on Question Time tomorrow night, while no Green or Lib Dem representative will make an appearance.

The Transport secretary Heidi Alexander, Conservative shadow transport secretary Richard Holden and journalist Jon Sopel will appear on the show alongside host Fiona Bruce.

Analysis found that Reform appeared on the debate show over four times more often than the Greens in 2025, which has led to the BBC being accused of political bias.

Last week, Reform’s Nadine Dorries appeared on the show, and two weeks ago, there was backlash over the fact that Reform’s new Home Affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf went on the show for the sixth time in 16 months.

One X user called on Ofcom to look into whether Reform’s heavy presence on the show represented “political bias”.

Mike Holden wrote: “Hey @Ofcom, does having a Reform seat almost permanently on the QT panel represent political bias by the programme?”.

Journalist Don McGowan commented: “Dear BBC Question Time. We get it, we really do. Reform UK are your party of choice.

“Do you have to be so utterly partisan though and have a representative of the 8 MP party on EVERY week?”.

Turn Left Media wrote: “Lads, you know you don’t have to have a Reform rep every time you know?

“And if you’re going to do that, have a Green on too? You can have 5 panellists, that’s not unreasonable.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward