Reform MP compares Robert Jenrick to Liz Truss

He seems to have forgotten Truss' disastrous record in office

A Reform MP has just compared Robert Jenrick to disgraced former Prime Minister Liz Truss in what was supposed to be a compliment.

Andrew Rosindell, who became the latest Tory MP to defect to Reform, claims that Truss and Jenrick are ‘genuine coverts to the right side’ and that both had realised ‘something is not right’.

Truss’ premiership ended in disaster after she wrecked the economy with her disastrous mini-budget, resulting in her being booted out of office after just 49 days. Rosindell’s comparison is not the compliment he thought it was.

Asked on the Daily T podcast about differences between himself and Jenrick, Rosindell said: “It’s absolutely true that during those years [during Brexit and David Cameron’s administration], although I’ve always liked and admired Robert, his politics and mine were not aligned.

“It is the same with Liz Truss, actually, and I spoke with her recently. Some people change their views, especially when they are ministers and they see the Blob taking control. This is what happened with Liz and Robert: they realised something is not right.”

“The one thing they have in common is that they are genuine converts to the right side,” he added.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward