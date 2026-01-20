Reform delays defection of a “well-known” Labour figure

Reform has been hyping up a defection, only to delay it "until further notice"

Last week, Reform started talking up the defection of a “well-known Labour figure”, but has now announced that the announcement “has been delayed until further notice”.

Politico reports that Reform UK denies anything has “fallen through”.

The defection was due to be announced at a press conference today.

Instead, the party says that the move has been delayed while they focus on Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on countries that oppose his plan to take control of Greenland.

This morning, Trump vowed he would “100%” follow through on his threat to impose 10% tariffs on any goods sent to the US from the UK and seven other Nato-linked countries.

Speculation continues over who the Labour figure might be. Some suggest it could be a pro-Brexit former MP such as Kate Hoey or Gisela Stuart.

Others point to ex-Labour MP, now peer, John Mann, known for his support of Brexit and alignment with Blue Labour, the economically left-wing, socially conservative grouping.

On social media, people are questioning whether Reform delayed the defection because the hype around it was overblown.

One X user said: “Delayed? Let me guess — they realised nobody impressive wanted to defect.”

Another commented: “So, not that important a “well known” figure!”

Another said: “Kate Hoey wasn’t Labour when she was Labour so no one will be amazed by her joining Reform.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward