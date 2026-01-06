Peak inequality: FTSE 100 CEOs earn more than average worker’s yearly pay by noon today

The High Pay Centre data also shows that the median FTSE 100 CEO’s pay packet had gone up by 4.22% from £4.22 million last year.

In yet more evidence of just how unequal our country is, new data published today shows that the bosses of FTSE 100 companies will have made more money in 2026 before midday on Tuesday than the average worker will all year.

The data, released by the High Pay Centre think tank, found that the median annual pay for FTSE 100 chief executives is £4.4m, 113 times higher than the £39,039 earned by the median full-time worker.

Excluding weekends and bank holidays, the median salary of a FTSE 100 CEO equates to an hourly pay of £1,353.23 per hour or nearly £23 a minute, on the basis of £4.398 million average CEO pay.

Commenting on the latest findings, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “Every working person helps create Britain’s wealth.

“But while millions of low- and middle-income workers are still struggling with the cost of living, those at the very top keep helping themselves to a huge slice of the pie.

“Labour’s Employment Rights Act will bring in sensible reforms to improve working lives for millions of people.

“But we also need a dose of common sense when it comes to corporate excess.

“The government must act to rein in boardroom greed – including by guaranteeing workers a seat on executive pay committees.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward