Journalist shouted down at Reform press briefing when asking Nigel Farage about alleged racist and antisemitic comments

That a journalist was shouted down with shouts of ‘boring’ over such serious allegations of racism and antisemitism shows you how disgraceful Reform UK are.

An ITV journalist was shouted down at a Reform UK press briefing earlier today, when he questioned Nigel Farage about his alleged racist and antisemitic abuse against fellow pupils at Dulwich College.

Over recent weeks, Nigel Farage has been hit with allegations of racism and antisemitism dating back to his time as a student at Dulwich College in the 1970s and 80s.

According to The Guardian, one of Farage’s classmates, the Bafta-winning director Peter Ettedgui, said the Reform leader “would sidle up to me and growl: ‘Hitler was right,’ or ‘Gas them,’ sometimes adding a long hiss to simulate the sound of the gas showers”.

The newspaper has also spoken to more than a dozen other former classmates who described a pattern of “deeply offensive” behaviour by Farage throughout his teenage years.

Ettedgui said he wasn’t the only target, and that he would hear him calling other students “‘P**i’ or ‘Wog’, and urging them to ‘go home’”.

Farage has denied the allegations which has led to former classmates accusing him of being dishonest.

At a press briefing today, ITV News correspondent Shehab Khan asked Farage once more about the allegations and if he would apologise to his former classmates, only to be shouted down and told ‘boring’ from some members gathered.

Farage then refused to apologise and said he wouldn’t do so over what he called ‘made up fantasies’.

