Nigel Farage’s school responds to racism allegations

Dulwich College said that that the school racism claims were "profoundly disturbing"

Nigel Farage’s old school, Dulwich College, has responded to the claims that he racially abused pupils when he was studying at the private school.

In a letter to former Dulwich pupil, Jean-Pierre Lihou, the school said “We recognise the seriousness of the behaviours described in the media, and we understand why you and others who were at the College during that period have felt compelled to speak out.”

“Allegations of racist and antisemitic conduct are profoundly distressing”, it said.

Lihou has alleged that the Reform leader sang antisemitic songs to Jewish students and “had a big issue with anyone called Patel”.

Sky News published a copy of the Dulwich College master’s letter to Lihou.

The school said they have avoided making public statements, but that “this should not be interpreted as indifference” or “silence”.

“What we can unequivocally state is that the behaviours described are entirely at odds with the Dulwich College of today,” the letter said.

Lihou told Sky News he cautiously welcomed the letter and said he understands why the college wasn’t willing to unequivocally condemn the allegations against the Reform leader directly.

Farage has continued to bat away the allegations, and described the master’s comments as “uninformed”, stating that the claims came from “politically motivated actors”.

A Reform UK spokesperson said: “This witch hunt is merely an attempt to discredit Reform and Nigel Farage.”

They added that instead of debating Reform on policy, “the left wing media and deeply unpopular Labour Party are now using 50-year-old smears in a last act of desperation”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward