Nigel Farage mocked for calling claims he’d work with the Tories “ludicrous”

Farage claims he wouldn’t work with the Tories, but 21 former Tory MPs have joined his party…

Nigel Farage has been mocked over the irony of him calling claims that he would work with the Tories “ludicrous”.

In reality, with many ex-Tory members flocking to Farage’s party, Reform is increasingly being called the “Tory Party 2.0”.

On X last night, Farage wrote: “A false story in the FT tonight claims Reform would do a deal with the Tories.

“After 14 years of dishonesty and lies they should never be forgiven. The idea I’d work with them is ludicrous.”

He added: “They betrayed my trust in 2019 and we will ensure they cease to be a national party in May.”

Social media users were quick to highlight the irony, pointing out the growing number of ex-Tories joining Reform.

On Monday, the party confirmed that former Conservative MPs Jonathan Gullis, Lia Nici and Chris Green had joined its ranks.

The Labour Press Office wrote on X: “Reminder: as of this week, Nigel Farage has welcomed 21 former Tory MPs into his party.”

Green MSP Gillian MacKay wrote: “Reform would NEVER work with Tories.

“Except the 20 odd Conservative MPs that have defected and the 60+ councillors. Our communities deserve so much better!”.

Reform’s major donors, Lord Anthony Bamford, Christopher Harborne and Arron Banks, have all previously donated to and supported the Conservative Party.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward