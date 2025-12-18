Nigel Farage faces second investigation over claims he broke electoral law

Anna Turley, the Labour party chair, has called on Farage to “urgently come out of hiding” and explain whether his party spent more than the £20,660 limit for campaigning.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is facing a possible second investigation into allegations he broke election spending laws during his Clacton election.

Farage, who has also been reported to Essex Police over claims made by a former Reform councillor, Richard Everett, that he overspent by £9,000 now faces a second investigation from the Electoral Commission.

The Commission has been asked to look into Farage’s expenses after being asked to do so by the Labour Party.

Everett, a former member of Farage’s campaign team, told the Daily Telegraph, that he believes Reform exceeded the £20,660 spending limit set by electoral law in the Essex constituency and failed to declare some costs, including on leaflets, banners, utility bills and refurbishment of a bar in its Clacton campaign office.

The Commission has replied to Turley and said in its letter that it is ‘considering your letter and assessing other information in accordance with our enforcement policy to determine if there are any potential failures to comply with the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000’.

Reform has denied the allegations, with a party spokesperson having said: “The party denies breaking electoral law. We look forward to clearing our name.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward