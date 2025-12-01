Keir Starmer says he is ‘proud of scrapping the two-child benefit cap and lifting 500,000 children out of poverty’

He also highlighted the achievements of the Labour government, including cutting NHS waiting times, immigration and child poverty by a record amount.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that he is proud of scrapping the two-child benefit cap and lifting 500,000 children out of poverty, as he defended his government’s budget in a major speech today.

Amid criticism from some against the budget, the Prime Minister set about defending the bold and radical measures his government is taking to improve outcomes for working people.

Starmer told the press conference: “Yes, I am proud, I’m proud we scrapped the two-child limit, I’m proud we’re lifting over half a million children out of poverty, proud we raised the national minimum wage again. That is what a Labour government is for, making life better for working families, unlocking their potential and giving our children a fair chance to get on.”

Starmer said that the budget had contained fair choices, and that the party did not want to cut public services or ignore child poverty.

The Prime Minister also slammed austerity for ‘scarring the long term productive capability of the country’ and said his government would not repeat it.

He also highlighted the achievements of the Labour government, including cutting NHS waiting times, immigration and child poverty by a record amount.

Starmer also condemned the Tories for raising child poverty by 900,000, calling it ‘their worst legacy bar none.’

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward