Child poverty strategy likely to fail unless two-child limit goes, charity warns

The charity estimates that the two-child limit pushes another 109 children into poverty each day.

The Child Poverty Action Group has warned that the government’s child poverty strategy will most likely fail to reduce child poverty unless it scraps the two-child limit.

In new research published today, the charity argues that after years of social security cuts, the government must abolish the two-child limit and the benefit cap to tackle child poverty.

The policy, introduced by the Tories in 2017, restricts parents from claiming child tax credits or Universal Credit for more than two children.

DWP statistics show 1.6 million children are currently affected by the two-child limit.

CPAG has highlighted that the two child limit pushes an estimated 109 children into poverty each day.

Chief Executive of Child Poverty Action Group, Alison Garnham, said: “The experts on poverty are clear – without abolition of the two-child limit and statutory poverty-reduction targets, the government’s child poverty strategy will fizzle not fly.

“The fundamental test of this strategy will be whether it lifts children out of poverty at scale and at pace. The country can’t afford to leave any more children behind.”

Labour is currently drafting its child poverty strategy which is set to be published this spring.

The strategy’s aims are to increase incomes by supporting parents into secure employment, reduce the costs of essentials and improve local early years support.

In July 2024, the SNP tabled an amendment to the King’s Speech calling for the two-child benefit cap to be scrapped.

Keir Starmer suspended seven Labour MPs who voted for the amendment.

At the autumn budget last year, Labour decided to keep the two-child limit in place.

Meanwhile, the Scottish government has promised to scrap the two-child limit on benefits from 2026 and is expected to reduce child poverty by 2029.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward