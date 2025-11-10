Who is Dave Calfe – the new general secretary of ASLEF?

Dave Calfe is taking over from Mick Whelan

Dave Calfe was last week elected as the new general secretary of the train drivers’ union ASLEF.

Calfe replaces Mick Whelan who has been general secretary of the union since 2011. Following his election, Calfe said: “I would like to thank all the members of Aslef who have put their trust in me to be the next general secretary.

“I look forward to representing our union in the years ahead – working for, and in the best interests of, all our members across every sector – and building upon the great work that our current GS, Mick, has done.

“I would also like to thank our assistant general secretary Simon for his comradeship during the campaign, and I look forward to continuing to work together.”

Calfe was previously a train driver in the same west London deputy as Whelan. He has been president of the union’s executive committee (EC) for seven years.

Following Calfe’s election, Whelan said: “Dave has been Aslef’s EC president for the last seven years, during which time it’s been my pleasure to work with him.

“I know what a formidable representative he is for our grade and I know that this great union will continue to advocate tirelessly for train drivers under his leadership. Together we will go from strength to strength.”

Calfe won the election for general secretary with 4,556 votes to Simon Weller’s 2,951. Weller is the deputy general secretary of ASLEF. Turnout in the election was 33.4 per cent.

