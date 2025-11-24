Reform’s small business tsar accused of spreading ‘dangerous conspiracies’ on Covid vaccines and also shared anti-abortion post

The Mirror reports that Kevin Byrne ‘who spoke alongside Nigel Farage at a party event earlier this month, called Covid vaccinations a crime on Facebook this year.

Remember when Nigel Farage promised to carry out more stringent vetting checks on his party’s candidates and staff after a number of them were found to have made hateful and bigoted posts as well as shared conspiracy theories?

Well he clearly seems to be failing on that front, after it was revealed that Reform’s newly appointed small business tsar has been accused of sharing and spreading dangerous conspiracies theories on Covid vaccines and also sharing anti-abortion posts.

The Mirror reports that Kevin Byrne ‘who spoke alongside Nigel Farage at a party event earlier this month, called Covid vaccinations a crime on Facebook this year. The Checkatrade founder also posted anti-Pride comments, suggested he believed in the Loch Ness Monster and shared content from an anti-abortion organisation’.

It adds: “In August, he posted the link to a news article about a doctor whose licence was suspended in Australia over criticism of the Covid vaccine. Mr Byrne wrote a caption alongside saying: “Most fell for the crime of the century.”

In another Facebook post, Byrne posted that the Covid vaccines were not about health but rather about ‘wanting to control you’ before adding: “Nazi Britain is here”.

And in a further post in April 2022, he posted a photo of a letter on Covid vaccinations, saying: “Any parent that considers this needs to have their children taken away from them.”

The Mirror also unearthed anti-pride comments made by Byrne during a speech he shared on Youtube over a year ago, where he said: “I am just shocked at the Pride movement… You’re associating your entire existence on your sexuality and that’s how everybody has to see you and, if not, you’re a bigot.”

He has reposted a clip on X in July 2023 of a video by Live Action – a US anti-abortion organisation – mocking pro-choice activists.

These are the kind of people Reform feels comfortable hiring.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward