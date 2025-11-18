Nigel Farage’s proposed benefits ban for EU citizens ‘designed to jeopardise’ UK-EU relationship, says campaign group

Reform has outlined a set of policies to plug the fiscal black hole, but Best for Britain says Farage's plans would leave the country “worse off”

Reform UK has been accused of designing a policy to jeopardise the UK’s relationship with the EU, after it announced a proposal to stop foreign nationals, including EU citizens with settled status, from claiming Universal Credit.

Reform’s Zia Yusuf claimed the policy would save £20 billion a year. However, EU citizens’ right to access benefits is protected by the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Nigel Farage argued that due to the “explosion” in numbers of EU nationals claiming UC, Reform would renegotiate this part of the withdrawal agreement on a “reciprocal and fair basis”.

Even the Tories have recognised this is a “ridiculous” idea, whilst Labour warned it could spark a trade war with Brussels.

Tom Brufatto, policy director of Best for Britain, which campaigns for closer UK-EU ties, warned that the proposal would set back progress in rebuilding UK–EU ties.

Brufatto said: “Nigel Farage’s plans are clearly designed to jeopardise the progress being made on the UK’s relationship with the EU, the result of which would further impede businesses trading with Europe, and push up prices for voters already struggling with the cost of living.

“He championed Brexit for years, which our polling shows voters know was a failure and has made the country poorer, and now he wants to do even more damage. He claims to be on the side of Britain, but in reality his policies always leave us worse off.”

During a Reform press conference this morning, Yusuf said “UK welfare should be for UK citizens” and argued that non-UK citizens should “bear the brunt” of tough fiscal decisions.

He claimed: “The fastest growing line item in any welfare bill you look at where we actually have data is indeed foreign nationals.”

Reform proposed making more savings by targeting non-UK nationals, including by more than doubling the NHS surcharge paid by visa-holders from £1,035 to £2,718.

Although health and care worker visa holders are exempt from the NHS surcharge, other migrant workers employed in the NHS or in contracted care roles can still be required to pay it.

Yusuf also proposed cutting foreign aid budget by £25 billion to £1 billion a year.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward