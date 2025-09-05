Breaking: Nigel Farage has said Reform would make ‘serious cuts’ to the UK’s welfare budget

Farage claims to be 'for British people', but has already said he would cut the welfare system if Reform wins the next election

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said at party conference that his party would make “serious cuts” to the UK’s welfare budget if they win the next election.

In an apparent swipe at people on benefits, The Reform leader said: “It is not fair on people who get up with their alarm every morning, go to work and pay their taxes, for those that want to live a different lifestyle earn more money than they do.”

Farage also claimed that the hard-right party would stop the small boats within “two weeks” of a general election.

He says that that his mass deportation plans would cost £10 billion, but save £7 billion.

Despite the supposed potential savings and claiming Reform is the party for British people, he has already admitted he would cut welfare.

He also announced Zia Yusuf, head of Reform’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), as the party’s new head of policy.