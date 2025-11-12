Labour’s decision to reconsider WASPI compensation offers ‘glimmer of hope’, says Unison

“What started out as an administrative error was compounded by successive governments reneging on their promises. It’s time for ministers to put things right.”

Campaigners have welcomed the government’s decision to reopen its controversial move to deny women born in the 1950s who were affected by state pension age changes from getting compensation.

Unison’s general secretary, Christina McAnea has said it offers “a glimmer of hope”, while campaign group Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) has called the decision a “major step forward”.

Pat McFadden, the work and pensions secretary announced that his department would reopen the decision in the House of Commons yesterday.

He said “evidence” that his predecessor Liz Kendall had not seen when she made the decision last December had since emerged and had to be considered.

McFadden has said that reconsidering the decision did not necessarily mean the women will be awarded compensation.

In December last year, Labour came under fire for refusing to award compensation to the around 3.6 million women born in the 50s who had their state pension age raised from 60 to 65 so it would be equal to men.

The decision was made despite a recommendation by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman that the women should be paid up to £2,950 each.

The report stated that poor communication of the state pension age changes meant the women had lost out on the chance to properly plan for their retirement.

Angela Madden, Chair of Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI), said: “The government has fought us tooth and nail every step of the way.

“Today’s announcement is a major step forward. We are now seeking legal advice as to what this means for our judicial review.

“The government knows it got it wrong and we are pleased they are now trying to do it properly. We hope they also try to do it quickly because every 13 minutes a WASPI woman dies.

“The only correct thing to do is to immediately compensate the 3.6 million WASPI women who have already waited too long for justice.”

UNISON general secretary Christina McAnea said: “This offers a glimmer of hope to a generation of women, many of whom have endured financial hardship for years. The government must now follow through on its promise to act.

“It comes too late for those who’ve died after devoting their working lives to public service.

“So many women had the rug pulled from under them when the government moved the goal posts with little notice, forcing them to delay their retirement. For some that has meant unacceptable poverty.

“What started out as an administrative error was compounded by successive governments reneging on their promises. It’s time for ministers to put things right.”

Image credit: WASPI

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward