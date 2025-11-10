Labour restores whip to four MPs who voted against welfare cuts

'There will always be disagreements in politics, what defines us is how we resolve them.'

Four Labour MPs, Rachael Maskell, Chris Hinchliff, Neil Duncan-Jordan and Brian Leishman have had the whip restored.

After a review of their recent conduct and speaking with the party’s chief whip, Jonathan Reynolds, they had the whip reinstated on Friday.

All four had the whip removed for ‘repeated breaches of discipline’ in July after they had voted against the Universal Credit Bill.

Maskell, the York Central MP, and Duncan-Jordan, the MP for Poole, had led opposition to the cuts to winter fuel allowance and welfare reforms.

Hinchliff organised a rebellion over the government’s planning bill, voicing concerns about its impact on nature. Leishman, the MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, has been a vocal critic of the closure of Grangemouth oil refinery.

In a statement, Rachael Maskell said: “I am grateful that the whip has rightfully been restored and want to especially thank all those who have been so kind to me over the last few months. I am Labour to the core and will always stand up for Labour values, to be a voice for those in need and to seek justice at every opportunity. I will continue to work hard for my constituents in York as their Labour and Co-operative MP.”

Hinchliff said he was pleased to be back in the Parliamentary Labour Party. He added: “My focus remains on serving the communities of North East Hertfordshire and contributing to Labour’s historic mission to create a society that puts people and nature before profit.”

Leishman said: “There will always be disagreements in politics, what defines us is how we resolve them.

“As I have maintained over the past months – I am a proud Labour Party member and having the whip restored was hugely important not just to me, but also to local grassroots members and the communities I serve.

“That is because I believe that the Labour Party is the most likely vehicle to achieve the changes we desperately need, redistributing wealth and power in society, benefiting the working class.”

Leishman said he will continue to work hard to ensure the government raises ordinary people’s living standards.

Duncan-Jordan said in a statement: “Today I am pleased to be back as a Labour MP. I’ll continue working hard for my constituents in Poole and standing up for Labour values – tackling poverty, raising living standards and building a fairer society.”

New soft-left group Mainstream, which Maskell and Hinchliff are members of, also welcomed the decision.

In a statement Mainstream’s Interim Council said: “Our two co-founding organisations, Compass and Open Labour, strongly opposed the withdrawal of the whip from the four MPs, whose only crime was defending the commitment to social justice that our party was founded on. The suspension of the whip from members of the PLP must only ever be an absolute last resort.

“To transform the country and take on Reform, Labour must draw upon the energy and talents of its whole movement. Only then will we make good on our promise of change, taking action against the scourge of child poverty, tackling climate chaos, improving living standards and ensuring communities across the UK feel hope again.”

