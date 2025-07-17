Labour campaign groups launch petition to reinstate suspended Labour MPs

‘The mainstream of the party will not sit quietly whilst No 10 turns on its own backbenchers for defending Labour values.’

Three Labour campaign groups have joined forces to oppose the suspension of four Labour MPs yesterday afternoon.

The petition, coordinated by Compass, with the support of Open Labour and Momentum, calls for the immediate reinstatement of the whip to the suspended MPs, Chris Hinchliff, Rachael Maskell, Neil Duncan Jordan and Brian Leishman.

A further three Labour MPs – Rosena Allin-Khan, Bell Ribeiro-Addy and Mohammad Yasin – had their trade envoy roles removed.

All of the MPs voted against the government’s welfare cuts last Wednesday. However, according to a party source the suspensions related to “persistent breaches of party discipline”.

Luke Hurst, Political Affairs and Organising Officer at Compass said: “Labour needs to rediscover its moral purpose and reset its relationship with those urging it to do so – like the four MPs who had the whip removed yesterday.

“That’s why Compass coordinated this call for the reinstatement of the whip, with the backing of Open Labour and Momentum.

“The party should not disregard the strength of feeling about this decision. The mainstream of the party will not sit quietly whilst No 10 turns on its own backbenchers for defending Labour values.”

A Momentum spokesperson called the move “petty and authoritarian”, stating: “Suspending the whip from MPs who stood against welfare cuts is a desperate act from a failing government.

“This crackdown on dissent is a pathetic response to dire poll ratings and threatens to tear apart the Labour Party.”

A spokesperson for Open Labour said: “Suspending MPs who voted against welfare and disability cuts is a pointless move. The Government accepted it got it wrong and conceded – it should realise that its best friends are those who stop it making mistakes.

“Labour needs to trade in short-sighted, silly suspensions for urgent moves to address the cost of living crisis and pave a clear, positive path to the 2029 general election.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward