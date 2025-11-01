Calls grow for basic income scheme for artists in England and Wales after Ireland’s success

"The positive economic impact this report has revealed is a very encouraging outcome for the sector and the general public."

Campaigners are calling for a basic income scheme for artists to be introduced in England and Wales, following the success and upcoming permanency of the initiative in Ireland.

Ireland’s Basic Income for the Arts (BIA) pilot, which provides creatives with a weekly stipend of around €325 (£283), is set to become a permanent fixture. Launched in 2022, the scheme was designed to tackle the growing financial instability faced by many working in the creative industries.

The pilot supported 2,000 artists and creative workers, with an independent study showing positive impacts on participants’ wellbeing and financial security. Recipients pay tax on both the stipend and any additional earnings, contributing to the wider economy.

For every €1 of public funding invested, the scheme delivered €1.39 in return. The net cost of the BIA fell from €105 million to under €72 million, thanks to increased tax revenues and savings in social welfare payments.

“The positive economic impact this report has revealed is a very encouraging outcome for the sector and the general public,” said Patrick O’Donovan, minister for culture, communications and sport.

“The economic return on this investment in Ireland’s artists and creative arts workers is immediately having a positive impact for the sector and the economy overall.”

On October 7, O’Donovan confirmed that the Irish government intends to establish a permanent Basic Income for the Arts scheme once the current pilot concludes in February 2026. The announcement came as part of Budget 2026, which allocated €1.51 billion to the Department, a 9.5 percent increase on the previous year.

Jonny Douglas, co-founder of UBI Lab Network which campaigns fo a universal basic income (UBI), welcomed the news. “Now, more than ever, we need to be demonstrating and understanding how basic income can help people,” he said.

“UBI Lab Arts is exploring a basic income pilot for musicians in the UK, and national creative trade unions already support UBI. The results from the Irish Artists Basic Income pilot, once again, highlight the need to do more of this in the UK.”

Douglas suggested that universal basic income could become “our generation’s NHS,” urging politicians in England and Wales to explore similar schemes.

Earlier this year, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham faced calls to back a proposal to pay up to 200 participants £1,600 a month with no conditions attached. The pilot, proposed by UBI Lab Network, would initially focus on supporting homeless people. Burnham had previously committed to exploring a basic income pilot in his election manifesto last year.

In light of Ireland’s success, Douglas added: “We hope this inspires Andy Burnham to take the next step and bring forward a basic income pilot in Manchester, and that other leaders follow suit too.”