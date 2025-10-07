Tory shadow minister admits he would serve in a Cabinet alongside Nigel Farage

Rosindell’s comments will be a fresh blow to Badenoch...

In another sign of how the Tories and Reform UK are two sides of the same coin and what will be another blow to party leader Kemi Badenoch, a Tory shadow minister has admitted that he would serve in a Cabinet alongside Nigel Farage.

Speaking to GB News at the Tory party conference in Manchester, Andrew Rosindell heaped praise on the Reform leader, dubbing him a “good man” and patriot.

He said: “Look, I’ve known him a long time. He used to be a member of the Conservative Party. He’s a good man. He’s a patriot and you could see him as Prime Minister.

“Could I serve in a Government with Nigel? Yes, but it would probably be a Conservative-Reform coalition. I have no problem with that.”

Badenoch has repeatedly ruled out any pact with Reform UK, despite a new poll today showing that two-thirds of Tory members favour a deal, saying there is “no deal to be done”.

Rosindell’s comments will be a fresh blow to Badenoch, further undermining her credibility and highlighting once more her failure to stamp her authority on her MPs.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward