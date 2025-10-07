Tory conference ridiculed after rows of empty seats at key speeches

"It is completely dead. We are completely dead. But hey the white wine is chilled."

The Tory conference has been mocked after pictures on social media showed rows of empty seats for keynote speeches, with Kemi Badenoch forced to deny low attendance at some events being an issue.

Among those affected was the Tory shadow chancellor Mel Stride, whose keynote speech outlined sweeping cuts to welfare spending.

One social media user shared a picture of rows of empty seats at Stride’s speech, writing on X: “Not exactly a packed hall for Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride’s big speech.”

Dr Ellie King wrote on X: “Last year, it was like the wife has just left us and we were in shock. This year, she’s taken the house and kids and it’s dawning on us that she isn’t coming back. It is like being at a wake.”

And on Sunday she posted on Twitter/X: “It is completely dead. We are completely dead. But hey the white wine is chilled.”

Another social media user wrote: “Tory conference feels empty more than anything. The members’ debate on free speech has been attended by 55 people.”

Badenoch was asked about half empty halls at the conference on BBC Breakfast and whether she was concerned. The Tory leader repeatedly denied it was an issue and highlighted how ‘packed’ her own speech was.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward