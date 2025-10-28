Theresa May rips into her own political party for emboldening Nigel Farage

'For the Conservative Party, it risks chasing votes from Reform at the expense of the wider electorate.'

Former Prime Minister Theresa May has criticised her own political party for ‘taking a populist tilt to the right that risks emboldening Nigel Farage’.

In a speech to fellow members of the House of Lords on Monday, Politico reports that May criticised the Tories’ decision to attack judges as well as its decision to repeal the Climate Change Act 2008, which requires the government to cut carbon emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

Despite the catastrophic effects of climate change which has included extreme weather events such as droughts and flooding as well as deaths from heatwaves, the Tories have repeatedly attacked net-zero policies and targets.

May told fellow peers: “This announcement only reinforces climate policy as a dividing line in our politics, rather than being the unifying issue it once was.

“And, for the Conservative Party, it risks chasing votes from Reform at the expense of the wider electorate.”

Politico adds: “May also lambasted the “villainization of the judiciary” by politicians “peddling populist narratives” and said this would “erode public trust in the institutions of our democracy and therefore in democracy itself.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward