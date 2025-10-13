Reform’s DOGE unit fails to find savings in Kent

Now it seems that the unit’s first test case has utterly failed, with Kent County Council considering a 5% hike in council tax.

Reform’s DOGE unit, modelled on Elon Musk’s equivalent in the U.S., was supposed to be an innovative cost-cutting machine, aimed at reducing what Farage and his cronies had slammed as ‘wasteful expenditure’. However, it’s been an abject failure.

The party’s DOGE unit made headlines over the summer, when it was launched at Kent County Council to begin with, with Reform announcing a team of software engineers, data analysts and forensic auditors who would “visit and analyse” local authorities in order to cut what it called ‘wasteful spending’.

Straight away the new unit was in turmoil after two of the five founding members – including Zia Yusuf – quit within the first week.

Now it seems that the unit’s first test case has utterly failed, with Kent County Council considering a 5% hike in council tax.

London Economic reports: “The remains of their DOGE team have been hamstrung by administrative hold-ups. It’s understood that no detailed work has been carried out by the unit, following disagreements about whether unelected party members should have access to sensitive council information.”

So much for cost-cutting measures, Kent County Council is looking at raising council tax instead!

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward