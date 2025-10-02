Over 900 Anti-Muslim hate cases recorded from June to September 2025, with spike after Unite the Kingdom rally

The anti-Muslim hate monitoring group also said that it had seen a spike in hate crimes in the wake of the 'Unite the Kingdom rally, receiving a further 157 anti-Muslim hate cases between September 14th-21st.

Tell MAMA a UK-based, non-governmental organization that monitors, and reports on anti-Muslim hatred and incidents of Islamophobia, says that it has documented a significant rise in the numbers of anti-Muslim hate cases in the United Kingdom between June and September 2025.

It says that it has recorded 913 cases that have targeted Muslims in the United Kingdom for anti-Muslim hate with many of those being people who were not born in the country and who are visibly different to the majority population.

It also says that between June and September, 17 mosques and Islamic institutions were targeted, with victims of anti-Muslim hate reporting comments that have included, “Leave the U.K” and ‘go back to your country”. Tell MAMA added: “This points to some association with the political discourse around migration and whilst these are topics of national debate, we are flagging the fact that they are having real-world impacts on the lives of people going about their daily activities.”

The anti-Muslim hate monitoring group also said that it had seen a spike in hate crimes in the wake of the ‘Unite the Kingdom rally, receiving a further 157 anti-Muslim hate cases between September 14th-21st.

“We have seen an increased level of aggression targeting Muslim and migrant communities mixed with higher levels of fear and anxiety,” it added.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward