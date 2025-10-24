Nadine Dorries mocked on BBC Question Time as she struggles to explain Reform immigration plan

Glad to see the Question Time audience not take Dorries that seriously.

Former Tory cabinet minister Nadine Dorries who has since defected to Reform UK, was laughed at on BBC Question Time as she tried to explain how Reform would tackle high levels of immigration.

Appearing on the programme, Dorries claimed that the only way we would protect our borders and stop small boat crossings was by leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

However, presenter Fiona Bruce reminded Dorries that ‘there are a number of countries in Europe who have reduced their level of immigration and who remain in the ECHR’.

But Dorries said: “The only time in the future when this problem is going to be dealt with with any effectiveness and a plan is going to be delivered, is when the two parties that have completely failed to control this have gone and Reform take power,” she said.

The audience burst into laugher and an irritated Dorries, went on: “Reform are the only party that have a plan in stopping illegal immigrants coming to our shores.”

She added: “You may laugh, you may not when Reform is in government.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward