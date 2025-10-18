Latest Brexit impact lands with typical disruption and chaos

“Too busy enjoying those Brexshit benefits.”

The latest consequence of Brexit took effect last weekend, as the European Union launched its new biometric border system. Under the European Entry/Exit System (EES), all non-EU nationals, including British travellers, will now have their photograph and fingerprints taken at biometric registration kiosks before entering the EU.

The new process is expected to add two to three minutes to each passport check. The Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) has warned of longer queues at border controls and the potential for travellers to be asked for additional documentation. Research by ABTA found that just 51% of Britons are currently aware of the new system.

Although the EES officially came into force on October 12, it is being introduced gradually over the next six months, with full compliance expected by April 12, 2026. During this time, Schengen Area member states are required to upgrade their borders to be EES-compliant. This involves capturing and storing the faces and fingerprints of all third-country nationals, including UK citizens, in a central EU database.

Despite the phased rollout designed to ease pressure on border controls, hour-long queues have already been reported.

At Prague Airport, biometric registration kiosks have been installed to collect travellers’ data before passport control. However, reports suggest authorities have instructed staff to conduct manual biometric checks at the border, rather than using the new kiosks.

One traveller from London told the Standard: “Just fought through the queues. No machines operating. It’s an hour to 90-minute-long queue.

“They just started allowing Australian and British passport holders to use the EU channel to ease the congestion in the airport.”

Another passenger said: “All machines still switched off, heading to an hour now. Fingers and eyes being done at the passport control desk. Usual exit, glare at you and then your passport before stamping it.”

Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, is also sceptical: “I’m pretty certain it’s going to go wrong,” he said: “We’re moving into the winter period, so there’s a lot less pressure on, but I think it will be bumpy and lumpy through the winter.”

Mark Tanzer, chief of travel association ABTA, voiced similar concerns: “I’m afraid there will undoubtedly be some delays as this new entry and exit system for the Schengen area comes into effect.”

Unsurprisingly, the rollout was met with mockery online. In response to the low public awareness, one commenter remarked:

“There was definitely low awareness by those who voted Leave of the damaging and negative consequences of Brexit,” was one comment in response to the low awareness of the system.”

“Too busy enjoying those Brexshit benefits,” another wrote.