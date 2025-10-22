James O’Brien takes apart Tory MP Katie Lam over her calls to deport legally settled families

“I think this is the single most disgusting thing since Robert Jenrick last opened his mouth.”

LBC presenter James O’Brien has slammed Tory MP Katie Lam over her disgraceful comments calling for large numbers of legally settled families to be deported, in order to ensure the UK is mostly “culturally coherent”.

Not only are the comments utterly disgraceful, showing how far the Conservative Party has fallen but also demonstrate how the Tory party are far from being a party of law and order and how it now normalises the rhetoric of the far-right.

Lam made the comments during an interview with the Sunday Times, where she said she believed large numbers of people with legal status in the UK would need to have their right to stay revoked and should “go home”.

She said: “There are also a large number of people in this country who came here legally, but in effect shouldn’t have been able to do so. It’s not the fault of the individuals who came here, they just shouldn’t have been able to do so.

“They will also need to go home. What that will leave is a mostly but not entirely culturally coherent group of people.”

Reacting to her comments, O’Brien accused Lam of a ‘breach of the tenets of human decency’. He said: “How are they going to decide whether you’re culturally coherent?

“Will they check whether you’re racist before you can stay, will they check that you’re white, will they check that you’re Christian, will they check that you’re Anglican?

“I find this woman absolutely despicable, am I culturally coherent with her?

“I think this is the single most disgusting thing since Robert Jenrick last opened his mouth.”

He also added: “It puts Nigel Farage in a very strange position in that he could reasonably argue that he is no more racist in his pronouncements, or no more far right wing in his attitudes, than senior members of the Conservative Party.”

He went on to ask: “How is this happening? How are we becoming as a country where senior mainstream politicians can call for people who have every right to be here to be deported?”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward