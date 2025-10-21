Tory MP Katie Lam condemned for saying legally settled families should be deported to make UK more “culturally coherent”

'Cranks like Katie Lam don’t get to define what our culture should be or which of our friends and neighbours should be deported...'

Tory party MP Katie Lam has been condemned for using some of the most divisive language yet when it comes to immigration, after she claimed that large numbers of legally settled families must be deported, in order to ensure the UK is mostly “culturally coherent”.

Not only are the comments utterly disgraceful, showing how far the Conservative Party has fallen but also demonstrate how the Tory party are far from being a part of law and order and how it now normalises the rhetoric of the far-right.

Lam made the comments during an interview with the Sunday Times, where she said she believed large numbers of people with legal status in the UK would need to have their right to stay revoked and should “go home”.

She said: “There are also a large number of people in this country who came here legally, but in effect shouldn’t have been able to do so. It’s not the fault of the individuals who came here, they just shouldn’t have been able to do so.

“They will also need to go home. What that will leave is a mostly but not entirely culturally coherent group of people.”

LBC presenter James O’Brien accused Lam of a “breach of the tenets of human decency”, and added on his LBC show: “It puts Nigel Farage in a very strange position in that he could reasonably argue that he is no more racist in his pronouncements, or no more far right wing in his attitudes, than senior members of the Conservative Party.”

He went on to say: “How is this happening? How are we becoming as a country where senior mainstream politicians can call for people who have every right to be here to be deported?”

Another social media user added: “Cranks like Katie Lam don’t get to define what our culture should be or which of our friends and neighbours should be deported because they don’t fit with in her fever dream of what the Tories think our community should be.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward