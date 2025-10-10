Even Tory voters say Brexit has failed and damaged UK economy, poll finds

The polling also shows that Brexit is also much more likely to be considered a failure (38%) than a success (24%) by GE2024 Tory voters.

In what marks a significant shift in opinion on Brexit among Conservative Party voters, a new poll has found that even Tory voters say Brexit has failed and damaged the UK economy.

The poll, carried out by YouGov for campaign group Best for Britain, found that people who say they intend to vote Conservative at the next general election are now more than twice as likely to consider Brexit a failure for the UK (46%) compared to a success (22%).

Following the decision to leave the EU, a number of studies have shown its harmful impact on the UK economy, with estimates that it reduced UK GDP by 4% and wiped £40 billion from the Treasury’s annual budget.

Over the summer, the boss of Goldman Sachs warned that Brexit has had a damaging effect on London’s status as a global financial hub, with talent leaving the country and other European cities benefitting.

On why Brexit is considered a failure, Best for Britain reports: “Of current Conservative supporters who think Brexit – which slashed UK GDP by 4%* and wiped £40 billion from the Treasury’s annual budget** – is a failure, half (51%) cite its economic impact as the primary reason with a similar number (50%) saying it damaged our ability to trade with Europe.

“The next most commonly given reasons by current Conservative supporters for viewing Brexit as a failure were that it damaged our relationship with other European countries (43%), and it did not result in any opportunities, such as extra NHS funding (37%). Almost one-third of current Tory supporters who deem Brexit to have failed say that leaving the EU had made the UK more isolated on the world stage (32%) and made bills go up in the UK (32%).”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward