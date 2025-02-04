Just 2% of voters think Brexit has had a very positive impact on the NHS, poll finds

Left Foot Forward

Many will recall the Brexit bus which promised an extra £350 million a week for the NHS should Britain vote leave.

Vote leave

Just over five years since Britain officially left the European Union, Brexit regret is at an all-time high, with an overwhelming majority of voters failing to see the positive impacts of the decision to leave the EU.

A new poll for YouGov to mark five years since Britain’s official departure from the European bloc, has found that just 2% of voters think that Brexit has had a very positive impact on the NHS.

Many will recall the Brexit bus which promised an extra £350 million a week for the NHS should Britain vote leave.

According to YouGov’s poll, 1 in 6 Leave voters now feel that it was wrong to leave the EU, with more than more than six in ten Britons (62%) saying that Brexit has so far been more of a failure, against just 11% who feel that it has been more of a success.

The same poll finds that 55% of voters are now in favour of re-joining the EU.

Two-thirds of the public (67 per cent) say Brexit has been detrimental to the cost of living, while 65 per cent say it has had a negative effect on the economy, and 64 per cent think it has been bad for British businesses.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. EXCLUSIVE: Majority of voters say Brexit has been unsuccessful, poll finds
  2. Voters ashamed of leaving the EU, poll finds
  3. Majority of voters want another vote on Brexit ‘within five years’, poll finds
  4. Shock poll reveals both Tory and Leave voters believe Brexit is a ‘failure’
Comments are closed.