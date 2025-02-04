Just 2% of voters think Brexit has had a very positive impact on the NHS, poll finds

Many will recall the Brexit bus which promised an extra £350 million a week for the NHS should Britain vote leave.

Just over five years since Britain officially left the European Union, Brexit regret is at an all-time high, with an overwhelming majority of voters failing to see the positive impacts of the decision to leave the EU.

A new poll for YouGov to mark five years since Britain’s official departure from the European bloc, has found that just 2% of voters think that Brexit has had a very positive impact on the NHS.

According to YouGov’s poll, 1 in 6 Leave voters now feel that it was wrong to leave the EU, with more than more than six in ten Britons (62%) saying that Brexit has so far been more of a failure, against just 11% who feel that it has been more of a success.

The same poll finds that 55% of voters are now in favour of re-joining the EU.

Two-thirds of the public (67 per cent) say Brexit has been detrimental to the cost of living, while 65 per cent say it has had a negative effect on the economy, and 64 per cent think it has been bad for British businesses.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward