TUC votes to back Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty

A Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty would seek to stop fossil fuel exploration and expansion

The TUC has voted to support the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty. Delegates at the TUC’s annual Congress in Brighton passed a motion titled ‘Year of trade union climate action’ which also called for the TUC to promote a workplace day of action in November during COP30 and to promote ‘green bargaining’ in trade union training.

The call for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty is seeking to create an international treaty to stop fossil fuel exploration and expansion and phase out existing fossil fuel production.

The motion was proposed by the BFAWU and seconded by the FBU.

An amendment proposed by Unite added some additional text to the motion. After the section on the Non-Proliferation Treaty, Unite added: “while understanding that future fossil fuel production can only be ended when and where a fully funded workers’ plan for jobs has been agreed and delivered in full”.

Speaking in favour of the amendment, Cliff Bowen from Unite said that the motion had been proposed “in order to achieve a just transition for North Sea oil and gas workers.” He went on to say: “We must show what the transition looks like on workers’ terms.”

Kevin Buchanan from the GMB also spoke in favour of the amendment, saying: “Unite’s amendment is […] to be welcomed as it acknowledges the seriousness of global climate change, while seeking to protect jobs and maintain the principle that no decision is to be made without the consent of the workforce.”

In the debate, BFAWU general secretary Sarah Woolley said of the Unite amendment: “It gives too much wiggle room to [the] fossil fuel lobby and to governments that have already dragged their feet for far too long.”

Joe Weir of the FBU added: “the guarantees for workers in fossil fuel industries are already central to the motion. Unite’s proposed addition reads as a delay to any meaningful policies to reduce emissions from fossil fuels. It seeks to slow down the transition from fossil fuels.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward