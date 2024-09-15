Growing pressure on Labour to support Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty

Keir Starmer is being urged to show global leadership by endorsing the international diplomatic and civil society campaign designed to rapidly and fairly phase out the production and use of coal, oil, and gas, while promoting clean energy transitions and supporting nations most vulnerable to climate change.

Calls are growing for the UK to join the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, with Keir Starmer being urged to demonstrate global leadership by endorsing the initiative. The Treaty is a global strategy to bring a fast and fair end to the use of coal, oil and gas. The transformative plan is strongly supported by countries in the Global South that are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, and they are now appealing to major polluters like the UK to participate.

UNISON recently joined the campaign for a new international treaty to speed up the move away from fossil fuels. It becomes only the second union in the world to join the campaign and will now urge the government to do the same. The union’s general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Urgent action is needed to combat the damage caused by climate change. Both in the UK and around the world, people’s health is suffering because of pollution from fossil fuels.

“There must be a fast, fair transition away from oil and gas, funded by government, to turn the UK into a clean, renewable energy superpower, and restore its international climate change leadership reputation.”

Almost 15,000 people have signed a petition to the prime minister demanding that the UK shows global leadership by endorsing the Fossil Fuel Treaty. The campaign is spearheaded by Global Justice Now, a movement dedicated to promoting a more just and equitable world. The organisation actively engages people in the UK to drive change and stands in solidarity with those fighting against injustice, especially in the Global South.

Global Justice Now describes the Treaty as a “bold and practical proposal for an international agreement with three main pillars.” These pillars include halting the expansion of coal, oil, and gas production (non-proliferation), ensuring a fair and phased reduction of existing fossil fuel production, and accelerating the adoption of clean energy and economic diversification away from fossil fuels. The campaign says that no worker, community, or country should be left behind in this transition.

According to Global Justice Now, the Fossil Fuel Treaty could compel wealthy nations like the UK to meet their obligations to countries in the Global South, which suffer the most severe effects of climate change despite contributing the least to its causes. The Treaty could also provide a framework for dismantling the damaging business models of fossil fuel companies, helping the world to decarbonise rapidly.

Signatories are calling on Keir Starmer to demonstrate global leadership in addressing the climate crisis by endorsing the Treaty as soon as possible.

The new Labour government has announced plans to establish GB Energy, a public energy company that will invest in clean energy technologies as part of an “ambitious energy transition program.” This program includes first-year policies aimed at achieving a zero-carbon electricity system by 2030, with goals such as quadrupling offshore wind generation, pioneering at least 5GW of floating offshore wind projects, tripling solar power, and doubling onshore wind capacity.

But some believe these plans fall short. Following the release of Labour’s manifesto ahead of the general election, Rebecca Newsom, head of politics at Greenpeace UK, acknowledged that while Labour’s plans to end climate-damaging oil and gas production and accelerate renewable energy development represent progress, they do not go far enough. She said that genuine change requires substantial investment and urged Labour to impose higher taxes on the super-rich and polluting companies to ensure they contribute their fair share toward repairing the country and addressing climate change.

