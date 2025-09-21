Smear of the week – Rod Liddle’s ‘rancid hummus’ scrapes the barrel

Liddle recounts being stuck in standstill traffic in a black cab, presumably somewhere in London, when inspiration struck.

A headline popped up on my MSN homepage this week that, regrettably, I felt compelled to click on:

“Woke Left fall over themselves to blame Trump for UK unrest – but the real culprit is a nasty man far closer to home.”

Who, I wondered, is this “nasty man” we supposedly mistook for Trump?

Rod Liddle’s Sun op-ed quickly cleared that up. He recounts being stuck in standstill traffic in a black cab, presumably somewhere in London, when inspiration struck.

Ah, of course. It’s the Mayor of London. I should have guessed. But Liddle wasn’t done.

“And then to pelt him with tubs of ­rancid hummus. And to invite the ­neighbours to do the same thing. Doesn’t have to be hummus. Anything several months past its sell-by date would be good. And a fitting ­punishment for a man who is also past his sell-by date. The UK’s best-paid ­politician. God help us.”

Yes, really. That’s what made it on to my MSM homepage.

Liddle, whose columns have been described as “disgusting and offensive,” blames Khan for his traffic woes. Apparently, cycle lanes and reduced road widths haven’t done anything to make London cleaner or healthier. A compelling argument, no doubt, from the back seat of a cab.

And now, the “wretched little squit,” as Liddle calls him, has had the audacity to “sound off about Donald Trump,” saying the president brought “toxic” politics to Britain.

Heaven forbid, a liberal mayor of a global megacity should express concerns about the most polarising US president in modern history.

Liddle continues:

“He [Khan] is a man who owes ­political success to a form of racism. By telling the ethnic minorities of ­London that they are oppressed. By banging on all the time about minorities and how marvellous they are.”

“I’ll leave the last word to Donald Trump, the US President and most important politician in the world, Sadiq. He calls you a nasty man and a “stone-cold loser”.

“Sounds about right to me.”

“Instead of criticising Trump, Sadiq, sort out your own city.”

No mention, of course, that under Khan’s leadership, all state primary school pupils in London now receive free school meals, ensuring no child goes hungry in the classroom and saving parents up to £1,000 per child over two years.

No mention that, while national rail fares continue to rise, Sadiq Khan has frozen TfL fares, saving Londoners hundreds of pounds during a brutal cost-of-living crisis.

No mention that, despite deep Tory cuts to policing, Khan has funded an additional 1,300 police officers from City Hall’s own budget and restored neighbourhood policing across the capital.

And certainly no mention that 26 of those officers were injured while policing Tommy Robinson’s rally last weekend, as protesters threw bottles and other projectiles, leaving four officers seriously hurt.

So, Rod, before criticising Sadiq, perhaps take a moment to reflect on what you’re really contributing to the conversation.