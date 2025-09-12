Schools urged to step up on climate action

With the impact of climate change becoming more evident, campaigners say the education sector must take swift and coordinated steps to prepare.

As students across England return to classrooms for a new academic year, schools are being urged to accelerate climate action by creating practical and holistic Climate Action Plans (CAPs).

The call comes amid growing concern that the climate crisis is putting children’s education at risk, with recent research showing that extreme heat and flooding are already contributing to significant ‘lost learning’ time. According to findings by the Department of Education (DfE), more than one in three secondary schools and one in five primary schools in England face a high risk of flooding due to surface water, rivers, or the sea.

The DfE has set a 2025 deadline for all education settings in England to have a nominated sustainability lead and a published Climate Action Plan. This mandate is part of a broader DfE strategy aimed at embedding sustainability into every aspect of the education system, from reducing carbon emissions and improving biodiversity, to integrating climate education into the curriculum and future-proofing school infrastructure.

Leading the charge is Let’s Go Zero, a national campaign backed by the climate solutions charity Ashden, which supports green innovation and jobs. Let’s Go Zero is offering free expert support to schools through its network of Climate Action Advisors, who help institutions create tailored plans, identify funding, implement practical measures, and engage their wider communities.

“This back-to-school season is the moment for every headteacher and sustainability lead to get serious about climate action,” says Alex Green, head of Let’s Go Zero. “The government has set the expectation — every school should have a plan in place by the end of 2025. But no school has to do this alone.”

So far, more than 7,000 educational institutions have joined the Let’s Go Zero campaign, united in their mission to become zero-carbon by 2030. Over 1,200 schools have already developed a Climate Action Plan with the initiative’s help, and more than 5,500 schools have received support from Climate Action Advisors.

Collectively, schools involved have already saved 6,164 tonnes of CO2e, with an additional 45,990 tonnes expected to be saved based on planned measures. These include reducing emissions from energy, transport, and waste, as well as enhancing biodiversity and boosting climate literacy.