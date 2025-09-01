Reform’s Sarah Pochin ridiculed after blaming ‘Labour bureaucracy’ for lake drying up

That's quite a take...

Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin who represents Runcorn and Helsby has gone on a bizarre rant, blaming a Labour-controlled council as the reason why a lake in her constituency has dried up, leading to her being ridiculed.

In a video from her constituency, she complained about how Heath Park lake is lacking in water.

She said that Heath Park Lake was meant to be a jewel in Runcorn’s crown, but that it had dried up and that the ‘wildlife system had been decimated’. And who did she blame for this?

Pochin claims that the ‘Labour council leader said he would sort out the problem’, saying that it was all down to ‘Halton Borough Council’s bureaucracy’.

Many were left stunned that she had decided to blame the Labour council for a lack of rain, with one social media user writing: “The lake has dried up and it’s all down to Labour’s bureaucracy”…Fucking mental take from a low-IQ reactionary.”

Another added: “Does she watch the news at all? Maybe the labour councillors can do a rain dance, or perhaps it could be filled with the bitter tears of moaning reform idiots.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward