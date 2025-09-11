Over 50,000 sign petition demanding Nigel Farage releases tax returns after his refusal

'We believe that anyone running for the position of British Prime Minister should adhere to the highest standards of transparency, particularly regarding their finances. '

More than 50,000 people have now signed an online petition, demanding Nigel Farage publish his tax returns after he refused to do so.

The Reform UK leader has thus far refused to be transparent and publish his tax returns when asked if he would do so, despite other party leaders publishing theirs.

Farage has declared more than £800,000 on top of his MPs’ salary since being elected to Parliament and last week was challenged by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg to be open about his tax affairs and to follow in the footsteps of other party leaders.

However, Farage said that it would be an ‘intrusion too far’ and that he didn’t believe it was necessary.

Now an online petition has gathered more than 50,000 signatures demanding Farage publish his tax return.

The petition states: “We believe that anyone running for the position of British Prime Minister should adhere to the highest standards of transparency, particularly regarding their finances. Mr Farage told the BBC he would not release his tax return. Why?

“Transparency is not just a nice-to-have in political figures; it is essential to maintaining public trust. At this important time, it is of paramount importance that the leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, be forthcoming about his financial dealings by releasing his tax returns for public scrutiny.

“It is vital that any potential Prime Minister demonstrates openness about their financial history to assure the British public that there are no conflicts of interest or financial indiscretions.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward