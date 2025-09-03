Nigel Farage skips Parliament to go to hard-right US conference but misses speaking slot

Farage arrived in Washington DC too late to speak

Nigel Farage skipped the start of the first week back in Parliament to attend a hard-right conference in the US, only to miss his speaking slot due to “transport issues”.

Farage was supposed to give a speech at the National Conservatism conference yesterday, but was a no show due to arriving in Washington DC too late.

According to The Mirror, Farage was scheduled to speak about “getting mass deportations done”, alongside Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence Tusli Gabbard and his former advisor Steve Bannon.

The ex-MP for Clacton and co-founder of Vote Leave, Douglas Carswell, who now lives in the US, was present at the hard-right event.

Hedge fund manager and Republican donor Tom Klingenstein filled in for Farage, giving a speech about “white guilt”, which he argued was “the problem of our time”.

Today, Farage will miss PMQs to give evidence at the US Congress’ Judiciary Committee, as part of its investigation into “Europe’s threat to American Speech and Innovation”.

The Reform leader is expected to speak to the committee about the case of Lucy Connolly, who was jailed after pleading guilty to inciting racial hatred against asylum seekers, as evidence of supposed threats to freedom of expression in the UK.

Connolly called for hotels housing asylum seekers to be set on fire.

Farage also said he will speak about Graham Linehan, who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of inciting violence on social media, after sharing his views on trans rights.

While Farage speaks about the importance of free speech in the US, back in the UK a Reform-led council has banned journalists from reporting on its activities.

Deputy leader of Reform Richard Tice and Lee Anderson have spoken in support of Nottinghamshire County Council’s decision.

