Keir Starmer says ‘we will never surrender’ Union Flag to far-right thugs

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said Britain will “never surrender” to far-right protesters who use the English flag as cover for violence and to instil fear, after police officers were assaulted and Islamophobic chants made at a rally held by Tommy Robinson over the weekend.

More than 100,000 people took part in Saturday’s march in central London, which was organised by right-wing thug Tommy Robinson. The Metropolitan Police said 26 of their officers were injured, including four seriously, after allegedly being attacked by some of those taking part. The force said in a statement: “When officers intervened to block their path they were assaulted with kicks and punches. Bottles, flares and other projectiles were also thrown and concerted attempts to get past barriers were made.”

Videos shared on social media showed some shouting Islamophobic slogans.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the violent disorder, writing on X: “People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country’s values.

“But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin.

“Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward