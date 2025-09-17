James McMurdock investigated over claims he used social media to ‘facilitate racial abuse’

At the time, McMurdock denied the allegations.

Reform is making the headlines once more for all the wrong reasons, after it was revealed that one of its former MPs is being investigated over claims that he used social media to “facilitate racial abuse”.

James McMurdock, quit Reform earlier in the year over allegations that he took out Covid-19 loans totalling £70,000 during the pandemic, one of which had no employees, however he was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority.

However, he now faces a separate probe by parliament’s standards commissioner over allegations of facilitating racial abuse.

Sky News reports: “Ben Obese-Jecty, the Conservative MP, wrote to the watchdog in August to urge an investigation into Mr McMurdock’s “use of social media to apparently facilitate racial abuse” against Sky News political correspondent Mhari Aurora.

“The standards commissioner has now confirmed it will consider allegations that Mr McMurdock started an “N-Tower” on social media by posting the single letter “N” under an X post that was critical of Aurora.

“This was described by Mr Obese-Jecty as “a means of using a racial slur against an individual on an online platform whilst circumventing moderation that would remove racially abusive content”.

At the time, McMurdock denied the allegations.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward