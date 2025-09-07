Government is ‘one of the worst versions of the Labour Party we could possibly imagine’, Sian Berry tells trade unionists

She didn't pull her punches

The Green Party MP Sian Berry has said that the current government is ‘one of the worst versions of the Labour Party we could possibly imagine’.

Berry made the comments at a panel at the ‘Workers’ Planet’ event being held on September 7 to coincide with the annual Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Brighton. The panel’s was advertised as follows: “Traditional Labour Party voters now face a choice. Either continue as loyal foot soldiers in an increasingly narrow party project, or help build an alternative politics rooted in solidarity, community power, and working-class agency. This session will explore the options available to voters, with speakers from different political parties.”

“I can absolutely understand why […] Coming somewhere to argue that people should hang in there when we have one of the worst versions of the Labour Party we could possibly imagine at the moment, why you should continue to compromise and go along with things just so that you can keep the Tories, or now they’ve changed to just so you can keep Reform out, why those kind of arguments are kind of dismal to make.”

The meeting was also addressed by Tanushka Marah who stood as an independent candidate in Hove and Portslade at the 2024 general election. Marah was equally critical of the Labour government and said that the new party being established by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana is a ‘game changer’.

Workers’ Planet was an event held alongside TUC and was branded ‘Union Power Meets Climate Action’. It was supported by the PCS Union, Green New Deal Rising, the Climate Justice Coalition, Fuel Poverty Action and Tipping Point.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward